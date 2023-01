News From Law.com

After COVID-19 and a severe judge shortage put a cramp on proceedings, federal courts in New Jersey have shown an impressive turnaround, and the days of apologizing to clients and out-of-state counsel about slow-moving cases are over, according to federal practitioners. With the addition of six new judges nominated by President Biden, criminal and civil trials are a regular occurrence, practitioners said.

January 30, 2023, 6:35 PM