Who Got The Work

Dave P. Utykanski and Michael P. Kella of Harness, Dickey & Pierce and Stevens & Lee partner Mark H. Anania have entered appearances for Delta Faucet Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 14 in Indiana Southern District Court by Ni, Wang & Massand and John H. Choi & Associates on behalf of Wenzhou Xin Xin Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., asserts a single patent related to a vessel rinsing apparatus. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, is 1:23-cv-02057, Wenzhou Xin Xin Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. v. Delta Faucet Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2023, 12:18 PM

