New Suit - Patent

Delta Faucet Co. was slapped with a lawsuit seeking declaratory judgment of patent non-infringement Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was filed by John H. Choi & Associates and Ni, Wang & Massand on behalf of Sanitary Ware, which alleges that its production of kitchen and bathroom sinks and glass rinsers does not violate patent infringement laws and should remain listed on Amazon Marketplace. The case is 2:23-cv-02038, Sanitary Ware CO., LTD v. Delta Faucet Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2023, 2:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Wenzhou Xin Xin Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

John H. Choi & Associates LLC

defendants

Delta Faucet Company

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims