Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Monday removed a data breach class action against Samsung Electronics America Inc., the American branch of the South Korean device maker, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of Samsung consumers whose personal information was allegedly stolen in a data breach conducted by the data extortion group Lapsus$. The court action contends Samsung was negligent and took insufficient steps to protect the personal information of the plaintiff class. The case is 8:22-cv-02323, Wenzel v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.