Who Got The Work

Walmart has tapped attorneys Gregory A. Reed, Julian M. Smothers and DeArica Q. Richard to defend a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed July 21 in Florida Middle District Court by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys on behalf of Erika Wentzel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., is 6:23-cv-01383, Wentzel v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 04, 2023, 7:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Erika Wentzel

Plaintiffs

Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys

defendants

Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc., d/b/a Sam's Club

defendant counsels

Simon, Reed & Salazar, PA

DeArica Richard

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims