Who Got The Work

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner Boris Feldman has entered an appearance for Moderna, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, accuses the defendants of overstating the efficacy of mRESVIA, its mRNA respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, which is intended to protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, is 1:24-cv-12058, Wentz v. Moderna, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 20, 2024, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Mason Wentz

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Defendants

Moderna, Inc.

James M. Mock

Stephane Bancel

Stephen Hoge

defendant counsels

Sherin Lodgen

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws