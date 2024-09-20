Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner Boris Feldman has entered an appearance for Moderna, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, accuses the defendants of overstating the efficacy of mRESVIA, its mRNA respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, which is intended to protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, is 1:24-cv-12058, Wentz v. Moderna, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
September 20, 2024, 5:00 PM