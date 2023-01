Removed To Federal Court

Phillips Murrah P.C. removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance to Oklahoma Western District Court on Thursday. The suit, for hailstorm damage claims, was filed by Ryan Whaley on behalf of Brent Wensauer and Katherine Wensauer. The case is 5:23-cv-00085, Wensauer et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 8:14 PM