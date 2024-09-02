Dollar General and Big Tree Sales Inc. have turned to attorney Stephan R. Wright of Wright, Cortesi & Gilbreath to defend a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed on July 19 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of graphic artist and designer of two-dimensional artwork Tina Wenke and Wenke Design. The suit accuses the defendant of selling unauthorized copies of the plaintiff's bee design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr, is 3:24-cv-00877, Wenke et al v. Dollar General Corporation et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 02, 2024, 12:38 PM