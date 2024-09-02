Who Got The Work

Dollar General and Big Tree Sales Inc. have turned to attorney Stephan R. Wright of Wright, Cortesi & Gilbreath to defend a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed on July 19 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of graphic artist and designer of two-dimensional artwork Tina Wenke and Wenke Design. The suit accuses the defendant of selling unauthorized copies of the plaintiff's bee design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr, is 3:24-cv-00877, Wenke et al v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2024, 12:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Tina Wenke

Wenke Design, L.L.C.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Defendants

Dolgencorp, LLC

Dollar General Corporation

Big Tree Sales, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wright, Cortesi & Gilbreath

Nature of Claim: 820/over copyright claims