New Suit - Employment

Microsoft and Michael Lipnicky were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Kurland Group on behalf of an Asian American female senior sales specialist, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated based off of subjective thoughts about 'how she performed her work,' even though she regularly met sales targets. The suit further contends that White male colleagues retained employment, despite not being ale to meet sales targets. The suit also pursues race - and gender-based discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03338, Weng v. Microsoft Corporation et al.

Technology

April 21, 2023, 5:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Yanna Laura Weng

Plaintiffs

The Kurland Group

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

Michael Lipnicky

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination