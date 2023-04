News From Law.com

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Monday announced that Wendy Erdly has joined the Office as her new chief of staff. She most recently served as deputy superintendent for cybersecurity at the New York State Department of Financial Services, and before a decade in public service worked at Bernstein, Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Dewey & LeBoeuf.

