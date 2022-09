Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Legacy Care LLC to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Strelka Employment Law on behalf of Wendy D. Swiney, accuses the defendant of failing to place the plaintiff in one of its facility to provide medical services. The case is 3:22-cv-00624, Wendy D. Swiney, LLC v. Legacy Care, LLC.

Health Care

September 16, 2022, 10:56 AM