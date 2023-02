Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gerber Ciano Kelly & Brady on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against LaGuardia Airport Parking, Delta Air Lines and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sacks & Sacks on behalf of Christine Wemyss and Robert Wemyss. The case is 1:23-cv-00889, Wemyss et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 06, 2023, 12:56 PM