Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nexsen Pruet on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Larry Bourland Insurance Programmers Inc. and Zenith American Solutions to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, which centers on the failure of defendants to pay a licensing fee for software, was filed by Kenison, Dudley & Crawford on behalf of Lisa Welsh, as personal representative of the Estate of John J. Welsh. The case is 6:22-cv-03020, Welsh et al v. Zenith American Solutions et al.

South Carolina

September 09, 2022, 7:18 AM