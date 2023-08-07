Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against insurance brokerage provider Hub International Services Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Adrian & Associates on behalf of WCM GenPar IV GP LLC, WCM GenPar IV LP and other plaintiffs, accuses Hub of failing to adequately defend the plaintiffs in two underlying bankruptcy actions, resulting in a loss of at least $15 million in defense and settlement costs. The case is 1:23-cv-06886, Wellspring Capital Management LLC et al v. Hub International Services Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 07, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Wcm GenPar IV GP, LLC

Wcm GenPar IV, L.P

Wellspring Capital Management LLC

Wellspring Capital Partners, IV, L.P.

defendants

Hub International Services Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract