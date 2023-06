Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maricle & Associates on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Phoenix Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Travelers, Naegeli Transportation Inc. and Lamarcus Maple to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Dematio Wells. The case is 2:23-cv-02007, Wells v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Dematio Wells

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Lamarcus Maple

Naegeli Transportation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Maricle & Associates

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims