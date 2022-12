Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a plumbing failure, was filed by Your Insurance Attorney PLLC on behalf of Thomas Wells. The case is 0:22-cv-62426, Wells v. Scottsdale Insurance Co.

December 28, 2022, 1:00 PM