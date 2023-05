New Suit

K&L Gates filed a lawsuit against the Moore County Schools Board of Education Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of the parents of a non-speaking autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by an untrained teaching assistant. The case is 1:23-cv-00412, Wells v. Lynch et al.

Education

May 18, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Wells

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Jeffrey Lee Lynch

Moore County Schools Board of Education

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA