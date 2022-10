Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Terry S. Johnson to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and the First Amendment Clinic at Duke Law School on behalf of Maurice Wells Jr., who contends he was wrongfully arrested in violation of his constitutional rights of free speech and assembly. The case is 1:22-cv-00869, Wells v. Johnson.

Government

October 11, 2022, 3:25 PM