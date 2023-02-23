New Suit - Contract

The Institute for Shipboard Education d/b/a Semester at Sea was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of Samuel Wells, who was allegedly dismissed from the program for suspected intoxication. According to the complaint, the defendant failed to abide by the Student Handbook's rules for disciplinary procedures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00497, Wells v. Institute for Shipboard Education.

Education

February 23, 2023, 2:00 PM