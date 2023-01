New Suit - Consumer

Equifax and Convergent Outsourcing were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed pro se by Jamilia D. Wells. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00090, Wells v. Equifax Information Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2023, 6:03 PM