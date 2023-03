Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against UPS to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a former administrative assistant. The case is 2:23-cv-00812, Wells-Smith v. United Parcel Service.

Transportation & Logistics

March 02, 2023, 4:50 PM