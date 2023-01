New Suit - Contract

White & Case filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Wells Fargo Trust Co. The suit, which targets international aircraft lessor VivaColombia, centers on an underlying $250,000 settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00603, Wells Fargo Trust Co., N.A. v. Fast Colombia S.A.S.