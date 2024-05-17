Wells Fargo Sued Over $300M Ponzi Scheme | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

One of three new lawsuits filed on May 9 in Palm Beach Circuit Court claims Wells Fargo Bank failed to prevent South Florida 'Ponzi' scheme operators from allegedly diverting funds that eventually bilked $300 million from investors across the country. The victims numbered over 1000. Many of them were elderly."I come wearing a white hat, and the white hat here is working on behalf of the court and the victims," Attorney Daniel J. Stermer, the court-appointed corporate monitor, said.

Banking & Financial Services

May 17, 2024, 12:31 PM

