New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo sued First Mortgage Solutions Thursday in Minnesota District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses First Mortgage of failing to represent and warrant a mortgage loan to Wells Fargo that adhered to its required characteristics. The suit also accuses the defendant of refusing to repurchase and/or indemnify Wells Fargo for its losses on the loan. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00389, Wells Fargo Bank v. First Mortgage Solutions, LLC.