Wells Fargo sued SE Landscape Management and other defendants Thursday in Texas Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, over a loan dispute, was brought by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01832, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. SE Landscape Management, LLC et al.

May 18, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Chelsey R. Cobb

Danyelle A. Lewis

James D. Lewis

Lewis Family Equity Holdings Inc.

M+C Allen Investments Inc.

Matthew S. Allen

SE Assets Management, LLC

SE Landscape Management, LLC

SE Services, LLC

Seam 802 Russell Palmer RD, LLC

Socii Equities LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract