Wells Fargo sued David Rantala, Michael Rantala, Roderick L. Hocking and MDR Partnership on Friday in Minnesota District Court for judgment in the amount of $313,471. The court action, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks sums allegedly owed by the defendants following a foreclosure sale. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01933, Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Rantala et al.

June 24, 2023, 3:30 PM

