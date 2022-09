New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a complaint for enforcement of mortgage Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Wells Fargo. The complaint targets Chi Five Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-12163, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the registered holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-Sb5 v. Chi Five Holdings LLC.