New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Wells Fargo. The complaint, which arises from a loan dispute, pursues claims against Chi Five Holdings LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12163, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the registered holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-Sb5 v. Chi Five Holdings LLC.