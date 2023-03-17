New Suit

Ballard Spahr filed a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Wells Fargo. The complaint brings claims against Chestnut Street Realty Limited Partnership and Widener Partner LP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01035, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, AS Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Comm 2012-Ccre5 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates v. Chestnut Street Realty Limited Partnership et al.

Real Estate

March 17, 2023, 12:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, AS Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Comm 2012-Ccre5 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Chestnut Street Realty Limited Partnership

Widener Partner, LP

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action