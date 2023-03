New Suit

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed an insurance lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Wells Fargo. The complaint, pertaining to claims made under a life insurance policy, brings claims against the Estate of Lena Longo, Joseph Longo and Peter Longo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01636, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Securities Intermediary v. Estate Of Lena Longo, by its Executors, Joseph Longo and Peter Longo.