New Suit

Wells Fargo filed a conversion lawsuit against Truist Bank NA Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Homer Bonner Jacobs Ortiz, seeks to recover more than $120,000 in insurance proceeds from a fire loss. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04541, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Truist Bank, N.A.