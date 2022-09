New Suit

Wells Fargo filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was brought by K&L Gates and Schulte Roth & Zabel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23169, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Transamerica Life Insurance Co.

September 29, 2022, 6:54 PM