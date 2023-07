New Suit

Wells Fargo sued the Titus Law Firm Monday in Texas Southern District Court for alleged account overdraft. The lawsuit, brought by Fox Rothschild, accuses the firm of causing an account to be overdrawn by $250,000. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02510, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. The Titus Law Firm PC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 10, 2023, 12:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

The Titus Law Firm PC

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations