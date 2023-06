New Suit

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader complaint against the Caleel Foundation, Lisa Kelly and other defendants on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over disputed funds in a checking account, was brought by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-03633, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Caleel Foundation Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

Daniel G Kelly

Danniel Kelly

Lisa Kelly

The Caleel Foundation, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/