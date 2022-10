New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo, as a disinterested stakeholder, filed an interpleader complaint against Ascension Health Alliance and Simpo Services Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Fox Rothschild, seeks to place over $1 million in disputed funds into the Court registry for the defendants to litigate. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01131, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Simpo Services et al.