New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Erica D. Scott and Wesley A. Lattin Jr. on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, seeks to recover nearly $100,000 in bounced checks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Scott et al.