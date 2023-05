New Suit

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader complaint Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Fox Rothschild, names Thortron Technology and other claimants in connection with a dispute over claims to funds. The case is 4:23-cv-01955, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Rogers.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 1:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Cody Ryan Rogers

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations