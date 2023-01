New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo filed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against correspondent lender ResMac Inc. on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses the defendant of selling the plaintiff a loan which did not meet the requirements of the plaintiff's Seller Guide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00203, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. ResMac Inc.