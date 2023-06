New Suit

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader petition Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Fox Rothschild, names Primelink Truss and Marcela Garcia as claimants in a dispute over restrained funds. The case is 4:23-cv-02170, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Primelink Truss LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 13, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Marcela Garcia

Primelink Truss LLC

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations