New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo sued Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Wednesday in Minnesota District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses the defendant of selling the plaintiff three mortgage loans that did not meet contractually required characteristics, and refusing to reimburse the resulting losses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02176, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc.