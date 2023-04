New Suit

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader lawsuit against Becky Amason, Kyle Amason and other defendants Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Lagerlof LLP and seeks to resolve a dispute over rights to approximately $40,000 in account funds mired in wire fraud allegations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01687, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Nangong et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Lagerlof, LLP

defendants

Becky Amason

Howard Robert Jones

Kaiwen Nangong

Kyle Amason

nature of claim: 890/