New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo sued iServe Residential Lending, a correspondent lender, for breach of contract on Friday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, alleges that a loan sold by the defendant to Wells Fargo did not satisfy the conditions required in a Seller Guide under the parties' loan purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01445, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. iServe Residential Lending LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

iServe Residential Lending, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract