New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo sued Hometown Lenders, a correspondent lender, for breach of contract on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, alleges that a loan sold by the defendant to Wells Fargo did not satisfy the conditions required in a Seller Guide under the parties' loan purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01500, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Hometown Lenders Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 23, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Hometown Lenders, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract