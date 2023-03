New Suit

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader complaint against Growth Productions and Chris Hillseth Enterprises on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, over a disputed wire transfer, was brought by Lagerlof LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-02314, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Growth Productions LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Lagerlof, LLP

defendants

Chris Hillseth Enterprises

Does

Growth Productions, LLC

