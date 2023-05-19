New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo sued Filo Mortgage, a correspondent lender, for breach of contract on Friday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, alleges that a loan sold by the defendant to Wells Fargo did not satisfy the conditions required in a Seller Guide under the parties' loan purchase agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01463, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Filo Mortgage LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 7:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Filo Mortgage, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract