New Suit - Securities

Wells Fargo filed a negligence lawsuit against Equiniti Trust on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit arises from energy company Occidental Petroleum's appointment of Wells Fargo as a transfer agent, an agreement which was later assumed by Equiniti. According to the complaint, Equiniti failed to execute a sale of Occidental stock, resulting in a successful lawsuit against Wells Fargo by Occidental; Wells Fargo now seeks indemnification from Equiniti. The suit was brought by Burr & Forman and Katten Muchin Rosenman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01586, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Equiniti Trust Co.