New Suit

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader complaint Monday in Texas Southern District Court claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations. The lawsuit, brought by Fox Rothschild, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of funds wired from a Wells Fargo checking account. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-02514, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., v. Elperalta Investment LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 10, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Elperalta Investment LLC

Viralkumar Patel

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations