New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo sued Liane S. Dorato Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Fox Rothschild, seeks $97,300 that Wells Fargo mistakenly issued to Dorato. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00058, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Dorato.