Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in the Minnesota District Court on behalf of Wells Fargo Bank. The suit accuses Celebrity Home Loans of failing to sell mortgage loans to Wells Fargo in the contracted manner as represented in an executed loan purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01597, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Celebrity Home Loans, LLC.

May 31, 2023, 5:37 AM

