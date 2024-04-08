Who Got The Work

Kimberly A. Viergever of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for BCSP 1700 Broadway Property LLC and Beacon Capital Partners LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 23 in Colorado District Court by Sutton Booker PC on behalf of Wells Fargo, arises from property damage from a water intrusion allegedly caused by a plumbing leak on the defendant's property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge N. Reid Neureiter, is 1:24-cv-00527, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Bcsp 1700 Broadway Property LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 08, 2024, 5:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Sutton Booker P.C.

defendants

Bcsp 1700 Broadway Property LLC

Beacon Capital Partners, LLC

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract